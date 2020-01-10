Markets
AMD

Why Advanced Micro Devices' Shares Gained 148% in 2019

Contributor
Anders Bylund The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 148.4% in 2019, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The chip designer held on to a rare manufacturing process lead over archrival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to boost its presence in the markets for data center computing and high-end gaming machines.

So what

AMD's manufacturing partners are already able to crank out large-scale production runs of processors using 7-nanometer chip traces. Meanwhile, Intel is only getting started on 10-nanometer production runs. Intel is usually the top dog in these manufacturing process battles, giving the larger company a far more cost-effective production platform. But the world turned upside down in 2018, so AMD holds that ace card these days.

Wide-angle shot of a semiconductor manufacturing clean room.

AMD's big gains started in clean-room manufacturing plants like this one. Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The process advantage is not an academic trump card. AMD started shipping 7-nanometer PC processor and graphics chips in the third quarter, and the market embraced these products with open arms. The company posted its highest single-quarter revenue haul since 2005 while also expanding its profit margins across the board.

"We have the strongest product portfolio in our history," CEO Lisa Su said in the third-quarter earnings call. "We're on track to exit 2019 with another quarter of significant growth, driven by the ramp of our 7-nanometer products and believe we are well-positioned to build our momentum in 2020 and beyond as we deliver an even stronger set of leadership products that can drive sustained growth, an increased share of the $75 billion markets for high-performance computing and graphics technologies."

That's exciting stuff. AMD operates from a position of strength for the first time in more than a decade, and the skyrocketing stock returns make sense against that backdrop.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Anders Bylund owns shares of Intel. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: short January 2020 $50 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD INTC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular