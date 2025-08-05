Why Advanced Micro Devices Rallied Over 24% in July

Key Points AMD was allowed to resume modified AI GPU shipments to China.

A South Korean news outlet reported that AMD is raising prices on its AI GPUs.

Investors are growing more enthusiastic AMD will become a second source to Nvidia.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rallied 24.2% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

AMD had a great month, as its toned-down artificial intelligence graphics processing units (AI GPUs) were approved for sale into China, just as rival Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was cleared to recommence sales of its H20 chip. AMD then got an end-of-month boost when a South Korean news outlet reported that AMD was substantially increasing the price of its Instinct AI GPUs, showing off some pricing power on its most important product.

AI stocks get a boost from Trump and increased demand

Artificial intelligence stocks generally had a pretty good month in July. All of the big cloud hyperscalers increased their outlooks for capital expenditures going to AI data centers, and AMD will undoubtedly be a beneficiary of this as it seeks to become a trusted second source behind Nvidia.

The positive AI sentiment also probably got a boost from the Trump administration's midmonth unveiling of its "AI Action Plan." While there were several aspects to the 30-page plan, it appears to mostly be a deregulatory document aimed at speeding up the approval and construction of AI data centers.

AMD saw some of the fruits of this de-regulation on July 15, when the Commerce Department apparently told AMD that it would soon approve shipments of the company's MI308 AI chip to China. Like Nvidia's H20, the MI308 is AMD's toned-down version of its Instinct GPU for the Chinese market. AMD had warned last quarter that the restrictions of the MI308 could cost the company up to $800 million in writedowns. But now, AMD is set to realize that revenue, which is also likely to come at high margins.

Finally, South Korean news outlet Newsis reported that AMD has raised the price of its Instinct MI350 AI accelerator from $15,000 to $25,000, good for a 67% increase. Although the hasn't confirmed it yet, if true, the price increase could indicate increased demand for the Instinct at major cloud companies. Up until now, AMD may have had to cut prices for major AI customers to try the Instinct over Nvidia's Blackwell chips.

The price increase apparently shows that there's enough demand for Instinct and its price-performance characteristics. While the Instinct systems are still probably priced at a discount to Nvidia's Blackwell, the price increase seems to show AMD is more confident about Instinct's competitiveness.

AMD reports today

Investors will get more information when AMD reports earnings after the close today. Analysts expect revenue of $7.43 billion and earnings per share of $0.48, good for 27% and 30% growth, respectively.

The stock has had a great run off the April lows, more than doubling to trade at 44 times this year's earnings estimates. So it may be difficult for AMD to top those lofty expectations, at least in the near term.

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.