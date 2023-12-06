Why Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the latest trading day at $116.82, indicating a -1.32% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 4.35% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.08% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Advanced Micro Devices in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, up 11.59% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.11 billion, showing a 9.2% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.65 per share and a revenue of $22.63 billion, indicating changes of -24.29% and -4.13%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. As of now, Advanced Micro Devices holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Advanced Micro Devices has a Forward P/E ratio of 44.69 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.57.

Meanwhile, AMD's PEG ratio is currently 4.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AMD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

