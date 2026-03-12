Why Is Advanced Energy (AEIS) Up 2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS). Shares have added about 2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Advanced Energy due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Advanced Energy Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Advanced Energy Industries reported fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.94 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.61%. The bottom line jumped 49.2% year over year and 11.5% sequentially.



Revenues of $489.4 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.98% and increased 17.8% year over year. Sequentially, revenues increased 5.6%.

AEIS’s Q4 Top-Line in Detail

Semiconductor Equipment revenues (43.2% of total revenues) decreased 6.7% year over year to $211.6 million. Sequentially, segment revenues increased 7.6%.



Industrial & Medical revenues (16% of the total revenues) increased 1.8% year over year to $78.2 million. Sequentially, segment revenues increased 9.8%.



Data Center Computing revenues (36.4% of the total revenues) were $177.9 million, up 100.6% year over year. Sequentially, segment revenues jumped 3.7%.



Telecom & Networking revenues (4.4% of the total revenues) were $21.7 million, down 6.1% year over year. Sequentially, segment revenues decreased 9.2%.

AEIS’ Q4 Operating Results

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the non-GAAP gross margin was 39.7%, up 170 basis points (bps) year over year and 60 bps sequentially. Gross margin benefited from factory closures in China, better factory loading, and lower near-term tariff costs.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were $107.4 million, up 5.5% year over year and 3.9% sequentially. As a percentage of revenues, the figure declined 260 bps year over year and 40 bps quarter over quarter to 21.9% in the reported quarter.



The non-GAAP operating margin was 23.2% compared with 13.7% reported in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, non-GAAP operating margin expanded 240 bps.

AEIS’ Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $791.2 million compared with $758.6 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, cash flow from operations was $235 million, up from $79 million in the third quarter of 2025.



Advanced Energy made dividend payments of $15.6 million in the reported quarter.

AEIS Offers Positive Q1 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, Advanced Energy expects revenues of $500 million (+/- $20 million).



Advanced Energy expects non-GAAP earnings of $1.94 per share (+/- 25 cents).

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 27.63% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Advanced Energy has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Advanced Energy has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

