Why Adtran Holdings Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points

Adtran announced a collaboration with euNetworks for a new cybersecurity solution.

Quantum computing will present sophisticated threats to enterprises in the future.

10 stocks we like better than Adtran ›

The last week of May trading is shaping up to be a good one for Adtran Holdings (NASDAQ: ADTN). Shares of the optical connectivity specialist closed more than 5% higher yesterday from last Friday's close and are continuing to soar today, thanks to news of a new collaboration related to quantum computing.

As of 3:29 p.m. ET, shares of Adtran are up 17.2%.

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Something of a quantum leap in cybersecurity

Adtran announced today a collaboration with euNetworks, a provider of connectivity services for data centers in Europe, to launch a quantum-safe private connectivity service called Quantum Shield.

Addressing the merits of the new offering, Adtran's chief technology officer, Christoph Glingener, stated, "By combining quantum-resilient encryption with real-time fiber monitoring, we're helping euNetworks safeguard critical traffic without compromising performance or scalability."

Moreover, Adtran characterizes Quantum Shield as a service that enables quantum-safe encryption across private high-capacity connectivity, with continuous optical and fiber plant monitoring. In other words, Adtran's solution provides advanced security for high-speed private connections, protecting against future threats quantum computing may pose, as well as real-time monitoring of the physical network infrastructure.

Investors see this deal as a harbinger of bigger things to come

Savvy investors recognize that the advancement of quantum computing will require enterprises to implement sophisticated cybersecurity measures to ensure their data remains safe. Investors are interpreting Adtran's collaboration with euNetworks as a sign that Adtran may be at the forefront of this type of offering. And if the collaboration proves successful, Adtran's Quantum Shield may well be in high demand.

While Adtran isn't a name that often pops up on the radars of investors interested in quantum computing stocks, it may be one that now warrants attention.

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.