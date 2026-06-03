Why Is ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) Up 19.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN). Shares have added about 19.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is ADTRAN Holdings due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

ADTRAN Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Revenue Growth

ADTRAN reported strong first-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Non-GAAP earnings came in at 14 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 9 cents.



Revenues of $286.1 million edged past the consensus estimate of $285 million by 0.4% and increased 15.5% year over year, driven by solid demand across core markets and improved operating leverage.

ADTN Delivers Solid Top-Line Growth

ADTRAN generated total revenues of $286.1 million in the first quarter, reflecting a 15.5% year-over-year increase from $247.7 million. Growth was broad-based, supported by strength across its Network Solutions and Services & Support segments.



Network Solutions revenues rose to $237.9 million from $202.2 million in the prior-year quarter, while Services & Support contributed $48.1 million compared with $45.5 million a year ago. The expansion highlights improving demand trends across fiber, cloud and edge networking infrastructure.

ADTRAN Expands Margins on Operating Leverage

Profitability improved meaningfully during the quarter. GAAP gross margin expanded to 39.5% from 38.4% in the year-ago period, while non-GAAP gross margin rose to 43.0%, reflecting operational efficiencies and better cost control.



Operating performance also strengthened. GAAP operating margin turned positive at 2.2% compared with a negative 1.6% last year. Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 6.9% from 3.9%, indicating enhanced scalability of the company’s business model.

ADTN Earnings Performance Reflects Cost Discipline

On a GAAP basis, ADTRAN reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $1.3 million or 1 cent per share, narrower than a loss of $11.3 million or 14 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted earnings were significantly stronger at 14 cents per share, reflecting the exclusion of acquisition-related costs, stock-based compensation and other one-time items. The earnings beat was driven by higher revenues and improved cost structure, which helped offset ongoing expenses related to growth initiatives.

ADTRAN Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Position

ADTRAN generated $12.7 million in cash from operating activities during the quarter, though lower than the prior-year period due to working capital changes. Free cash flow was negative $3.3 million, reflecting continued investments in property, equipment and technology development.



The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $88.3 million, compared with $95.7 million at the end of 2025. Total assets stood at $1.19 billion, indicating a stable balance sheet despite ongoing investment activity.

ADTN Sees Strong Demand Drivers Ahead

Management highlighted continued momentum in key markets. In the United States, broadband expansion remains a key growth driver, supported by government funding initiatives such as BEAD. In Europe, vendor replacement trends and regulatory developments are creating additional opportunities.



The company also introduced its LiteWave800 solution, targeting AI-driven data center infrastructure. This product innovation underscores ADTRAN’s focus on next-generation networking technologies and positions it to benefit from rising AI-related demand.

ADTRAN Outlook Signals Continued Momentum

For the second quarter of 2026, ADTRAN expects revenues in the range of $283 million to $303 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is projected between 5.0% and 9.0%, indicating sustained profitability improvement.



The outlook reflects confidence in underlying demand trends and continued execution of operational strategies. Management expects ongoing benefits from operating leverage as revenue growth aligns with disciplined cost management.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted 33.33% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, ADTRAN Holdings has a great Growth Score of A, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, ADTRAN Holdings has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

ADTRAN Holdings is part of the Zacks Communication - Components industry. Over the past month, Corning (GLW), a stock from the same industry, has gained 23.6%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Corning reported revenues of $4.35 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +18.1%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares with $0.54 a year ago.

Corning is expected to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +26.7%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.4%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Corning. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.