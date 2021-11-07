Why Adobe's Stock Rose 13% in October

What happened

Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) rose 13% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

This rise increases the year-to-date gains for the technology company's stock to 52.3%.

The software-as-a-service company reported an impressive set of earnings for its fiscal 2021's third quarter. Revenue hit a record high of $3.9 billion, up 22% year over year, while operating income jumped by 34.8% year over year to $1.4 billion. Of note, subscription revenue made up the lion's share of group revenue at 93%. Net income clocked in at $1.2 billion, up 27% year over year.

Adobe chalked up healthy growth in its Digital Media segment, which saw revenue rise by 22.6% year over year to $2.9 billion. Its acquisition of Frame.io, completed in early October, helped to boost its Creative Cloud service by streamlining the video editing process for users and making it easier for project participants to collaborate through its cloud-based platform. Its smaller Digital Experience division saw revenue jump by 26.4% year over year as more commercial customers signed up for Adobe's customer experience management software.

The company continues to introduce new capabilities in its software offerings. At the recent Adobe MAX 2021 creativity conference, Adobe unveiled enhancements to the video creation process for its Creative Cloud flagship product powered by its artificial intelligence software Adobe Sensei. New collaboration software Creative Cloud Canvas and Spaces were also previewed, and the company introduced a subscription model that allows creators to monetize their work effectively. What's more, creators can also select an opt-in feature that connects them to nonfungible-token marketplaces that ensure they can be properly identified and gain recognition for their work.

Adobe is also working with news organizations to combat fake news. Its Content Authenticity Initiative is working on developing tools to verify the authenticity of photographs, moving one step closer to devising standards that anyone surfing the internet can use.

By increasing its capabilities and adding on additional functions within its suite of software, Adobe can generate stronger user loyalty and create stickier customers, while becoming more effective at capturing new business. Investors have a lot to look forward to as the company continues its streak of innovation to deliver great experiences for its customers.



