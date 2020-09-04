Markets
ADBE

Why Adobe's Stock Is Falling Today

Contributor
Chris Neiger The Motley Fool
Published

What happened 

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) fell today as investors continued yesterday's market sell-off. After a few months of skyrocketing share prices, many tech investors are selling their shares and locking in their profits.

Adobe's stock fell by as much as 7.1% today, but as of 1:47 p.m. EDT, the company's stock was down 4.3%. 

So what 

The S&P 500 has experienced significant gains over the past few months, led mostly by tech stocks. Investors have flocked to the technology sector as the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to spend more time at home. 

A red line graph going down on a red background.

Image source: Getty Images.

Adobe has been one such tech company that's benefited from an increase in investor sentiment over the past few months, with its share price rising 60% since the beginning of this year. But the company's stock has taken a hit over the past two days, as many investors cash in on the phenomenal growth Adobe and other tech stocks have made. 

But even with yesterday's and today's share-price slide, Adobe's stock is still up 46% this year.  

Now what 

The U.S. is still reeling from COVID-19 and a pandemic-induced recession. The current economic situation is likely the cause of more volatility in the markets in the coming months, even if the recent sell-off subsides soon. Investors should remember, though, that Adobe's stock-price dive today doesn't have anything to do with the company's underlying business or its long-term prospects.

10 stocks we like better than Adobe Systems
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Adobe Systems wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Adobe Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADBE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular