Why ADMA Biologics Stock Triumphed on Thursday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA), typically one of the more under-the-radar coronavirus stocks, was very much on the radar of many investors on Thursday. The company's shares popped by over 5% on an otherwise generally flat day for stocks in general, thanks to an estimates-beating second quarter.

ADMA attracted a degree of renown in 2020 after its convalescent plasma won Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to fight COVID. The company reported those quarterly figures after market hours on Thursday. They reveal that the company earned just under $34 million in revenue for the period, up a very healthy 90% on a year-over-year basis.

As for the bottom line, ADMA booked a net loss of nearly $14 million ($0.07 per share). Yet this was an improvement over 2021's Q2 when the company posted a shortfall of almost $19 million.

Both headline figures topped analyst estimates. On average, according to figures cited by Zacks, prognosticators tracking ADMA stock were expecting the company to lose $0.09 per share. Their collective forecast for revenue, meanwhile, was more than 20% below the actual result.

The company quoted its CEO Adam Grossman as attributing the robust revenue growth to "the utilization and growth of our higher margin immune globulin product, Asceniv."

ADMA proffered guidance not only for the entirety of 2022 but also for periods well in the future. For the former, it's expecting over $130 million in revenue against the nearly $81 million of 2021. It also believes its net loss will continue to narrow.

For 2024, the company's top line should cross the $250 million mark and come in at roughly $300 million or above the following year. In both of those years -- and even beyond -- the specialty biotech's net income should amount to $50 million to $100 million.

Somewhat oddly, ADMA did not provide any forecasts for 2023.

