Why Adma Biologics (ADMA) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed at $18.67, marking a +1.3% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had gained 15.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Adma Biologics will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.16, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $119.1 million, up 45.46% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $495.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +42.86% and +16.26%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.46% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Adma Biologics possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Adma Biologics is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.52. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.99.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

