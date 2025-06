Why Is ADM (ADM) Down 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Archer Daniels Midland (ADM). Shares have lost about 1.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is ADM due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates flatlined during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -6.86% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, ADM has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

ADM has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

ADM belongs to the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry. Another stock from the same industry, FMC (FMC), has gained 20.8% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2025.

FMC reported revenues of $791.4 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -13.8%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares with $0.36 a year ago.

For the current quarter, FMC is expected to post earnings of $0.60 per share, indicating a change of -4.8% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.8% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for FMC. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

