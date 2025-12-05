Why Is Adient (ADNT) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Adient (ADNT). Shares have lost about 0.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Adient due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Adient Q4 Earnings Miss Expectations

Adient reported adjusted EPS of 52 cents for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Earnings fell from 68 cents recorded in the year-ago period and lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents.



The company generated net sales of $3.69 billion, which increased 3.5% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.63 billion.

Segmental Performance

Adient currently operates through three reportable segments: Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, which includes the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific/China (Asia).



In the reported quarter, the Americas segment recorded revenues of $1.79 billion, which rose 3.9% from the year-ago period and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $111 million, which decreased from $116 million recorded in the prior-year quarter due to unfavorable net commodity costs. The metric also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116 million.



The EMEA segment registered revenues of $1.15 billion, which increased 3.9% year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $31 million, which rose from $28 million generated in the year-ago period due to the positive business performance. The metric also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.21 million.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, revenues in the Asia segment came in at $783 million, which grew from $765 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $771 million. The segment recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $106 million, down from $112 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024 due to lower equity income and unfavorable volume/mix. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $108 million.

Financial Position

Adient had cash and cash equivalents of $958 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $945 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, long-term debt amounted to $2.39 billion.



Capital expenditures totaled $79 million compared with $72 million in the prior-year quarter.

Guidance for FY26

Adient envisions fiscal 2026 revenues to be $14.4 billion, down from $14.54 billion in fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $845 million, down from $881 million in fiscal 2025. Equity income is projected to be $70 million.



Free cash flow is now anticipated to be $90 million. Capex is estimated to be $300 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -58.02% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Adient has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock has a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Adient has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Adient belongs to the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Another stock from the same industry, Cooper-Standard (CPS), has gained 4.6% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2025.

Cooper-Standard reported revenues of $695.5 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +1.5%. EPS of -$0.24 for the same period compares with -$0.68 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Cooper-Standard is expected to post a loss of $0.95 per share, indicating a change of -493.8% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) for Cooper-Standard. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

