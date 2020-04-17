Why Adidas Was Called The Weakest Sporting-Goods Brand

Credit Suisse analysts led by Simon Irwin say Adidas is the weakest of the major sporting-goods brands, as they lowered the German apparel maker to underperform from neutral and cut its 12-month price target from €230 to €199.

It isn’t a great time for any apparel maker, given that retailers across much of the developed world are closed at the same time supply chains are disrupted.

But Credit Suisse analysts led by Simon Irwin say Adidas is the weakest of the major sporting-goods brands, as they lowered the German apparel maker to underperform from neutral and cut its 12-month price target from €230 to €199.

The equivalent target price on the U.S.-listed American depositary receipts for Adidas would be $108.

Adidas shares rose on Friday, climbing nearly 5% in line with a broad market rally.

With the lockdown starting in Europe in mid-March and late-March in the U.S., the Credit Suisse team is assuming a two-month closure of stores, with a gradual recovery reaching 90% of sales in an additional three months. “This broadly follows the experience of China, where sales eventually recover but there is no catch up, i.e. lost sales are lost,” they say.

There is also an issue of the supply chains. According to Credit Suisse, “Adidas sources very little product on less than a 6 month lead time, and some is nearer a year.”

One issue they flag is that the sales shortfall is likely to result in excess inventory of some €1.6 billion, held by Adidas or its wholesale partners. The Credit Suisse analysts say inventory clearance could take a year, and “the antiquated structure of wholesale distribution, notably in Europe, may result in bad debts and poor price discipline as failing retailers focus on cash collection.”

Credit Suisse draws on the experience after the Beijing Olympics, when the industry was overstocked and Adidas finished 2008 with inventory surging 21%. In 2009, Adidas sales fell 6%, gross margins dropped 330 basis points but inventory dropped 27%, allowing for a return to growth the following year.

Adidas also received a €3 billion loan from state controlled KFW, which is conditional on no dividend payments. Adidas doesn’t have a credit rating, but Credit Suisse expects the company to raise debt in the coming months to repay the KFW loan, allowing it to pay a dividend for 2020, assuming that the second half sees a return to normal trading and a degree of inventory reduction.

Credit Suisse’s preference is either brands with greater momentum, such as Puma and Nike, or distributors that stand to take share, such as JD Sport, Zalando and Asos.

