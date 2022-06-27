Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Popping Today

What happened

Shares of the British cell therapy company Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) are having one of their best days in several months today. Specifically, the biotech's stock is currently up by a respectable 7.72% as of 2:05 p.m. ET Monday.

To put this move into the proper context, the bellwether biotech indices -- the iShares Biotechnology ETF and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF -- are both essentially flat for the day at the time of this writing.

What's sparking this breakout? Adaptimmune's shares appear to be perking up in response to the buyout of fellow soft tissue cancer specialist Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) earlier today. Epizyme, the maker of the epithelioid sarcoma drug Tazverik, reportedly agreed to a $247 million buyout agreement with French biopharma Ipsen in a deal announced ahead of the opening bell this morning. Bargain hunters, in turn, appear to be hoping that Adaptimmune might attract a similar type of deal in the near future.

Why is Adaptimmune a possible buyout target? Three clear reasons. First and foremost, the company is slated to submit its first regulatory filing for its lead cell therapy known as afami-cel later this year. Second, Adaptimmune is partnered with multiple biopharma heavyweights -- any one of which could easily afford to buy the company with cash on hand. Third, the biotech's valuation has plummeted over the prior eight months due to the biotech bear market. Adaptimmune, in effect, might be able to be bought out at a bargain basement price right now.

Will Adaptimmune be bought out? I think this innovative cell therapy company will eventually get purchased. But I doubt a buyer will materialize until the regulatory risk associated with afami-cel is off the table -- even at these lowball levels.

