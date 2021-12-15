Why Adagio Therapeutics Stock Is Falling Again Today

What happened

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADGI) stock is getting beaten down again after a lousy day on Tuesday. Disappointing news regarding the clinical-stage biotechnology company's lead candidate, ADG20, pushed the stock 19.4% lower as of 1:14 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

So what

Adagio Therapeutics' lead candidate is an experimental antibody treatment for COVID-19 that is currently in clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. On Nov. 29, the biotech stock rocketed higher after the company told investors that ADG20 could probably handle the omicron variant.

Image source: Getty Images.

The stock fell hard yesterday after the company told investors that laboratory tests revealed a greater than 300-fold reduction in the neutralizing activity of ADG20 against the omicron variant.

The stock is slipping again today in response to at least two Wall Street downgrades. Guggenheim lowered its rating to neutral from buy, and Stifel cut its price target from $50 down to just $9.

Now what

Things will probably get worse before they get better for this biotech stock. The company plans to pause enrollment of new patients into clinical trials with ADG20. The studies are taking place in South Africa, where omicron is already the dominant variant.

Adagio Therapeutics has just one other experimental antibody in testing, ADG10. Recent analysis of ADG10 also showed minimal neutralizing activity against the omicron variant.

Adagio Therapeutics has enough cash to keep the lights on into 2023. Unfortunately, that might not be long enough if omicron continues on its path to becoming the dominant variant around the globe.

10 stocks we like better than Adagio Therapeutics, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.