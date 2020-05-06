Why Activision Blizzard Stock Jumped on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of video game specialist Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) jumped on Wednesday, rising as much as 9.1%. As of 10:57 a.m. EDT, however, the stock was up 5.5%.

The stock's gain follows the video game company's strong first-quarter results, which featured net bookings and adjusted earnings per share that crushed analysts' consensus forecasts for the period.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Activision announced first-quarter revenue of $1.79 billion. While this is down from $1.83 billion in the year-ago period, it was far higher than the $1.64 billion in revenue management had guided for. Further the company's net bookings of $1.52 billion soared from $1.26 billion in the first quarter of 2019 and blew past analysts' average forecast of $1.32 billion.

Activision's adjusted earnings per share of $0.76 was also significantly above analysts' consensus estimate for $0.38.

Now what

Activision's strong quarter and momentum so far in Q2 prompted management to raise its full-year outlook. Management said it now expects total 2020 revenue of $6.8 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $2.62.

"Our business exhibited accelerating momentum entering the second quarter from the dual tailwinds of strong execution in the Call of Duty franchise following last year's increased investment," management explained in the company's first-quarter earnings release, "and increased engagement as people turned to our interactive content as they sheltered at home."

10 stocks we like better than Activision Blizzard

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Activision Blizzard wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Activision Blizzard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.