Why Active ETFs are Taking Share From Passive: State Street

In 2022, active ETFs accounted for 15% of total global inflows into ETFs. In 2023, active ETFs now account for 25% of total inflows.

Is this a temporary blip due to the current environment of economic uncertainty and high rates and inflation? Or, is this a new trend that we should expect to continue for the foreseeable future.

In a recent report, State Street supports the latter argument. The asset manager sees recent regulatory reform as a major catalyst for growth in the active sector. Rule 6c-11 modernized the process to launch ETF, shortening the runway from many years to 60 days. This has resulted in an explosion of ETF offerings. In the last 3 years, 750 active ETFs have been created, while only 325 were created in the 11 years prior to Rule 6c-11.

Another regulatory change is that ETF providers are able to be slightly less transparent with their holdings. This has led many managers to launch their own ETFs who were previously concerned about giving their best ideas for free. And, it’s also led many mutual funds to also offer active ETFs with similar strategies.

It’s particularly bullish on active fixed income ETFs as it sees more room for innovation in the space. And, it notes that many advisors and institutions are just becoming familiar with the asset class.

Finsum: Active fixed income and equity ETFs are seeing incredible growth over the last couple of years due to a combination of regulatory changes and innovation.

