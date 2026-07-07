Why ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) ended the recent trading session at $94.66, demonstrating a -3.92% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 22.28% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.3, showcasing a 44.44% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $268.15 million, reflecting a 24.51% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion, which would represent changes of -14.91% and +26.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, ACM Research, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 71.91. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 71.91.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, positioning it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.