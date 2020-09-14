Why Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Could Be Positioned for a Surge

Accel Entertainment, Inc. ACEL is a distributed gaming operator that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on ACEL’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Accel Entertainment could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for ACEL

In the past 30 days, one estimates has gone higher for Accel Entertainment while none have gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates increasing from a cent 30 days ago, to 7 cents today, a significant move.

Current Year Estimates for ACEL

Meanwhile, Accel Entertainment’s current year figures are also looking quite promising, with one estimate moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, increasing significantly.

Accel Entertainment, Inc. Price and Consensus

Accel Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Accel Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 31.2% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.