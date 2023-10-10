News & Insights

Markets
ACAD

Why Acadia Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rising Today

October 10, 2023 — 10:49 am EDT

Written by George Budwell for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) is having a strong session Tuesday. Specifically, the drugmaker's shares were up by a healthy 6.7% on moderate volume at 10:02 a.m. ET.

What's sparking this rally? Ahead of the opening bell, JPMorgan analyst Tessa Romero upgraded the bank's outlook from neutral to overweight and raised its 12-month price target on the stock to $32 per share (up from $29 per share). This updated price target implies a noteworthy 47% upside potential relative to Acadia Pharmaceuticals' closing price on Monday.

So what

Despite an impressive 44.6% gain year-to-date, Acadia Pharmaceuticals stock has actually been struggling in recent weeks. Thanks to concerns about a patent dispute, rising bond yields, and a general aversion to risk by some investors, the biotech's shares have lost nearly a third of their value since hitting a 52-week high back in late July. As a result, this analyst upgrade probably couldn't have come at a better time.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals stock screens as an attractive, fundamentals-driven growth story, despite the patent and macro headwinds. Driving this point home, the drugmaker's stock is presently trading at only 3 times projected 2025 sales, a bargain-basement valuation for a company on track to post double-digit sales growth in both 2023 and 2024.

Now what

Is Acadia Pharmaceuticals stock still a buy? I think so. The company's newly approved Rett syndrome medication, Daybue, has blockbuster sales potential, and its Parkinson's disease psychosis drug, Nuplazid, is a proven revenue generator. Taken together, I think these two drugs will drive the company to consistent levels of profitability perhaps as soon as 2024. With its shares trading well below recent highs, I think now is a good time to start building a position in this mid-cap biotech.

10 stocks we like better than Acadia Pharmaceuticals
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Acadia Pharmaceuticals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 9, 2023

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACAD
JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.