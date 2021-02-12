Why AC Immune Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ: ACIU) jumped 15% on Thursday after the Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company released promising data from its early-stage study of ACI-35.030, an experimental vaccine for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD).

AC Immune's vaccine candidate elicited a "potent" antibody response against pTau -- a protein that scientists believe plays a part in Alzheimer's disease -- in all 32 patients in its Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. "These remarkable data show that ACI-35.030 is capable of generating unprecedented antibody responses against pTau in an elderly population," AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer said in a press release.

AC Immune believes the antibodies could help to slow the spread of the pTau protein in the brain. In turn, Pfeifer posits ACI-35.030 could potentially serve as "an early intervention for AD, especially when combined with cutting-edge pTau diagnostics that would enable identification of people at risk of developing Tau-driven disease."



Moreover, ACI-35.030 was found to be safe and generally well tolerated, with no adverse events reported.

AC Immune said these results support its plans to advance ACI-35.030 into Phase 2/3 clinical trials. The biotech is developing the vaccine candidate in partnership with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson.

