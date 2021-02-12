Markets
Why AC Immune Stock Surged Today

Joe Tenebruso
What happened

Shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ: ACIU) jumped 15% on Thursday after the Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company released promising data from its early-stage study of ACI-35.030, an experimental vaccine for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD).

So what

AC Immune's vaccine candidate elicited a "potent" antibody response against pTau -- a protein that scientists believe plays a part in Alzheimer's disease -- in all 32 patients in its Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. "These remarkable data show that ACI-35.030 is capable of generating unprecedented antibody responses against pTau in an elderly population," AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer said in a press release.

AC Immune believes the antibodies could help to slow the spread of the pTau protein in the brain. In turn, Pfeifer posits ACI-35.030 could potentially serve as "an early intervention for AD, especially when combined with cutting-edge pTau diagnostics that would enable identification of people at risk of developing Tau-driven disease."

Moreover, ACI-35.030 was found to be safe and generally well tolerated, with no adverse events reported.

Now what

AC Immune said these results support its plans to advance ACI-35.030 into Phase 2/3 clinical trials. The biotech is developing the vaccine candidate in partnership with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

