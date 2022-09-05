Why Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Could Be Worth Watching

While Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$22.55 and falling to the lows of US$14.39. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Abercrombie & Fitch's current trading price of US$15.43 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Abercrombie & Fitch’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Abercrombie & Fitch Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 6.86% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Abercrombie & Fitch today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $14.44, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Abercrombie & Fitch’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Abercrombie & Fitch generate?

NYSE:ANF Earnings and Revenue Growth September 5th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Abercrombie & Fitch, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 7.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ANF’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ANF, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Abercrombie & Fitch at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Abercrombie & Fitch (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Abercrombie & Fitch, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

