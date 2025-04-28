Why AbbVie Stock Trounced the Market Today

The positive, post-earnings momentum lifting AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) stock price continued on Monday. The veteran healthcare company's shares booked a gain of more than 3% during the trading session. The key reason was a pair of bullish analyst notes on its business. That rise meant the stock easily beat the S&P 500 index, which could only manage a less than 0.1% gain.

Still flying after first-quarter results

Of the two notes, arguably the more impactful was the one BMO Capital's Evan David Seigerman published before market open. The analyst continues to be positive on AbbVie, as he maintained his outperform (buy, in other words) recommendation on the stock and $215 per-share price target.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Not surprisingly, according to reports, Seigerman focused on AbbVie's first-quarter earnings release that was published on Friday. The analyst said that management was continuing to execute well, particularly in relation to important high revenue-generating products Skyrizi and Rinvoq. He pointed out that the unexpectedly high sales of the pair of drugs offset the anticipated declines of Humira.

Seigerman was also cheered by what he considered to be a justifiable raise in per-share earnings guidance by the company. Additionally, the company could gain from favorable foreign exchange movements, in his view.

Still a bargain, researcher says

AbbVie also got a boost from global bank HSBC, which published a somewhat dispiriting update that morning on several prominent healthcare titles.

In its report, the company downgraded several stocks under its coverage. Among other moves, it changed its recommendation on Zepbound maker Eli Lilly to reduce from buy. On the flip side, HSBC flagged several sector names as being buys; among those it considers to be a good value for the money these days is AbbVie.

Should you invest $1,000 in AbbVie right now?

Before you buy stock in AbbVie, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AbbVie wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,046!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $680,390!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 872% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 160% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie. The Motley Fool recommends HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.