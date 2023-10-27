Why AbbVie Stock Fell Today

Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) were down 5.4% as of 2:00 p.m. ET Friday, even after the pharmaceuticals giant announced slightly better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year outlook.

For its third-quarter 2023, AbbVie's revenue declined 6% year over year (down 5.8% at constant currency) to $13.93 billion, translating to a 19.4% drop in adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings to $2.95 per share. Analysts, on average, were anticipating adjusted earnings of $2.87 per share on revenue of $13.71 billion.

Double-digit gains for AbbVie's non-Humira growth platform

AbbVie Chairman and CEO Richard Gonzalez called it "another quarter of outstanding results driven by accelerating performance across our non-Humira growth platform, which is demonstrating double-digit growth."

Delving deeper into AbbVie's results, sales from its immunology portfolio fell 11.3%, hurt primarily by a 36% decline in sales of arthritis and plaque psoriasis drug Humira following the launch of biosimilar rival treatments earlier this year. Meanwhile, revenue from AbbVie's oncology portfolio dropped 8.4% to $1.512 billion, and aesthetics portfolio sales -- including its cosmetic Botox sales -- dropped 4.7% to $1.239 billion.

Partially offsetting these declines was a 22.1% increase in sales from the company's neuroscience portfolio to $2.043 billion, led by 45.6% growth in migraine medicine Ubrelvy sales (to $233 million) and a 35.4% jump from bipolar treatment Vraylar (to $751 million).

AbbVie is raising its guidance and dividend

Looking ahead to its full-year 2023 outlook, AbbVie now expects adjusted earnings per share ranging from $11.19 to $11.23 (up from $10.86 to $11.06). The company also increased its guidance floor for full-year 2024 adjusted earnings by $0.30 per share to $11.00. Finally, AbbVie modestly raised its quarterly cash dividend by $0.07 per share to $1.55 (payable on Feb. 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Jan. 16, 2024).

In the end, perhaps the market is treating this as a "sell the news" event. Or maybe traders are lamenting the combination of the not-so-shocking decline in Humira sales, coupled with underwhelming results from AbbVie's oncology and aesthetics lines. But in my view, this beat-and-raise quarter held no big surprises. It might well turn out to be a buying opportunity for patient investors willing to bet on the continued outperformance of AbbVie's non-Humira growth platform.

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 23, 2023

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.