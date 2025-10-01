Why AbbVie Stock Cruised to an Almost 6% Gain Today

Key Points It's about to significantly expand its biologics research and manufacturing effort at a facility in Massachusetts.

This should cost it a cool $70 million.

10 stocks we like better than AbbVie ›

The announcement of a new buildout, as well as developments on the political front, were the factors driving up AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) stock on Wednesday. The pharmaceutical company's shares rose by nearly 6% in value as a result, during a session when the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) crept up a comparatively modest 0.3%.

Getting out the shovels

On Tuesday afternoon, AbbVie reported that it had begun construction on a $70 million expansion of its AbbVie Bioresearch Center (ABC) in the Massachusetts city of Worcester. The project is aimed at bolstering both research and development (R&D) of investigational medicines and manufacturing, specifically of biologics.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The buildout will see an expansion of existing manufacturing spaces, in addition to the construction of a three-story building to house warehouse, office, and laboratory facilities.

Dovetailing with the Trump administration's goal of locating more corporate assets such as factories in this country, AbbVie said that this is part of a $10 billion-plus aim to support the advancement of biologics.

The company quoted COO Azita Saleki-Gerhardt as saying that the project will also "build upon its impressive track record of developing, manufacturing, and launching next-generation complex biologic medicines."

A deal with Trump

AbbVie also benefited from the latest moves of a major peer in the pharmaceutical realm. On Tuesday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla formally agreed to lower the prices of a clutch of its drugs, apparently for the Medicaid program. His company will also get a break from the pharmaceutical industry tariffs planned by the Trump administration, as Pfizer has pledged to invest more in the U.S.

If Pfizer can do it, so can AbbVie. It seems the two major threats hanging over the pharmaceutical industry -- pricing and tariffs -- might not be as scary as they first appeared.

Should you invest $1,000 in AbbVie right now?

Before you buy stock in AbbVie, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AbbVie wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $646,567!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,710!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,072% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie and Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.