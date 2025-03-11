Why AbbVie (ABBV) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

AbbVie (ABBV) closed the latest trading day at $213.59, indicating a -1.42% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.76% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Shares of the drugmaker witnessed a gain of 13.83% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 0.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.29%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AbbVie in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.51, indicating an 8.66% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $12.92 billion, showing a 4.94% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

ABBV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.30 per share and revenue of $59.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.54% and +5.66%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.15% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, AbbVie is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AbbVie is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.61. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.67 for its industry.

One should further note that ABBV currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.48. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

