Why Abbott (ABT) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Abbott (ABT) closed the latest trading day at $117.11, indicating a +0.58% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.84%.

The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs's shares have seen an increase of 8.01% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 3.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Abbott in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.20, indicating a 5.26% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.52 billion, up 3.75% from the year-ago period.

ABT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.66 per share and revenue of $41.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.95% and +4.05%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Abbott. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Abbott boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Abbott is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.97. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.36.

We can also see that ABT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ABT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

