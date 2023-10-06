Why A10 Networks Stock Crashed This Week

What happened

Shares of A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) were down 22% as of 12:39 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The cloud company released preliminary results for the third quarter that didn't sit well with investors. It expects revenue to be down between 19% to 22% year over year as industry headwinds continue to impact the business.

So what

A10 has averaged 9% annual revenue growth over the last 10 years but started to report falling demand in the first quarter when revenue dropped 8% year over year, followed by a decline of 3% in Q2. On the Q2earnings call management noted that many businesses were delaying projects. The conservative spending budgets with North American customers are catching up with the company, as management cited similar headwinds impacting its revenue for the third quarter.

It's important to note that A10 hasn't lost these customers. These are just projects that have been pushed back to later periods, so it's possible that the company will recapture this revenue in the future. This would turn a headwind into a growth tailwind.

Now what

In this soft-demand environment, the company is taking steps to keep profitability up. Management expects to deliver full-year growth in adjusted earnings per share, with fourth-quarter revenue coming in between $70 million to $80 million, compared to $77.6 million in Q4 2022.

The good news is that the stock now trades at only 16x Wall Street's 2023 earnings estimate, compared to a price-to-earnings ratio of 20 before the news this week.

Organizations will need network security solutions, and the growth of 5G and cloud computing are only expanding the addressable market for A10's services. The market could be undervaluing the company's long-term growth.

10 stocks we like better than A10 Networks

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and A10 Networks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 2, 2023

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends A10 Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.