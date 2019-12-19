Why a Regulatory Settlement Is Bullish for Live Nation

The company confirmed that it has entered a tentative agreement with the Justice Department that extends a consent decree meant to encourage competition in the live-events business.

The company confirmed that it has entered a tentative agreement with the Justice Department that extends a consent decree meant to encourage competition in the live-events business.

Live Nation Entertainment stock soared 9.2% to $69.83 on Thursday after the company confirmed that it has entered a tentative agreement with the Justice Department that extends a consent decree meant to encourage competition in the live-events business.

The Justice Department had reportedly been investigating allegations that Live Nation (ticker: LYV) was violating the decree, which it had entered into in 2010 when it bought Ticketmaster. The government wanted to make sure that the company did not strong-arm concert venues into using Ticketmaster.

The stock had fallen 7.3% last week on reports of the Justice Department inquiry. It is still up 42% this year but has traded in a very wide range, from a low of $46.02 to a high of $74.02.

The consent decree was set to expire in 2020. It will be extended under the agreement announced on Thursday.

The agreement is bullish for Live Nation because it removes uncertainty at a time when the company has several other factors that could lift the stock. For one thing, Live Nation is about to be added to the S&P 500. For another, the company has agreed to acquire the Latin American live-events promotion business OCESA Entretenimiento, giving it new expansion opportunities.

“At a high level, the quick remediation mitigates a major overhang that has been obscuring the many fundamental positives expected in 2020,” wrote Jefferies analyst Khoa Ngo, who rates shares at Buy. Without a government inquiry looming over Live Nation, “this is effectively a return to business as usual, with more focus on execution, and in our view allows the Street to confidently discount the DOJ’s position on the matter,” the analyst said.

Write to Avi Salzman at avi.salzman@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.