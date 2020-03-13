Why a Recession May Not Matter Much for Oracle Stock

Along with most other stocks since late February, Oracle (NYSE:) has been on bearish path. Note that the shares have gone from $55 to $39.80. But today, there was a nice change in direction: ORCL stock is up 14% to $45.

This is due to a combination of a snap back in the market as well as a solid earnings report. For the fiscal third quarter, revenues by 2% to $9.8 billion and the adjusted earnings came to 97 cents a share. As for the Street, the consensus estimate was for $9.75 billion on the top line and 96 cents a share for the profits.

Actually, the quarterly growth in revenue was the highest in two years.

Here are some of the other highlights for the quarter:

In the quarter, the main driver was the cloud business, which saw overall growth of 5%. Keep in mind that this segment now accounts for 71% of total revenues.

The company has also been bolstering its core database business. After all, Oracle has had to fend off fast-growing startups like Mongodb (NASDAQ:). There is also more competition for mature operators like MSFT and SAP (NYSE:).

So a key part of OracleÃ¢ÂÂs strategy is its Autonomous Database. As the name implies, the system handles tasks like security patches automatically. There is also much flexibility with modern environments by being serverless and elastic.

On the earnings call, hereÃ¢ÂÂs what Oracle CTO and chairman Larry Ellison had to say: Ã¢ÂÂWe have an enormous technology advantage with our Autonomous Database. And from that 5% number we experienced this past quarter as customers transition from legacy databases to the Autonomous Database in the cloud.Ã¢ÂÂ

Bottom Line on ORCL Stock

Then how will the likely downturn in the economy impact ORCL stock? Well, for the most part, the companyÃ¢ÂÂs revenue base is likely to hold up very well. Oracle has the benefit of highly sticky applications for strategic areas like databases, middleware and ERP. Such technologies are not discretionary for customers.

And as a sign of confidence, Oracle has announced a $15 billion buyback. In fact, the company has been a big buyer for quite some time. For the past five years, there has been a 28% reduction in the share count.

Thus, for investors looking for a bargain in the tech sector Ã¢ÂÂ and where the yield is a respectable 2.4% Ã¢ÂÂ Oracle does look like a good choice right now.

Tom Taulli () is the author of various books on investing and technology, includingÃÂ Artificial Intelligence Basics,ÃÂ ÃÂ andÃÂ All About Short Selling. He is also the founder of WebIPO, which was one of the first platforms for public offerings during the 1990s.ÃÂ As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.