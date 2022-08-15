Why a Larger Bank May Not Be the Best Place for Your Savings

If you have money you're setting aside for emergencies or a nearer-term goal, like buying a car or a house, then the best place for that money is a savings account. Though savings accounts may not pay a ton of interest, the upside is that your deposits are protected with FDIC insurance (provided you aren't socking away more than $250,000 at a single institution).

When you're looking for a savings account, you may be inclined to open one at a well-known bank -- one whose name is easily recognizable, with branches all over the place. But while there are benefits to banking with a major institution, you may want to consider opening a savings account at a smaller bank.

Don't be lured by big banks

You might assume that a large bank is the best place for your money because those companies have lots of resources. That means they should be able to offer the best interest rates and service, right?

Well, not necessarily. While it's true that large banks do have a lot of resources, they also have a lot of overhead and expenses.

Think about the commercials popping up on your TV screen, or the ads you see when you browse the internet. Often, they're paid for by big banks hoping to drum up business. But marketing and advertising can cost a lot of money. And if big banks are spending resources on that, they may pass some of those costs on to customers in the form of higher fees and lower interest rates.

That's why you may want to put your savings into a smaller bank. You may be surprised to learn that some smaller banks offer comparable interest rates, if not better ones, than their larger counterparts.

Furthermore, because smaller banks don't have to spend the same advertising dollars as larger banks, they often rely on word-of-mouth marketing to grow their customer base. As a result, they may be very invested in providing outstanding service.

Consider banking online

A small bank could be a great option for housing your savings. But an even better option could be a small online bank.

Online banks don't have to bear the cost of maintaining physical branches, so they can pass those savings on to customers in the form of higher interest rates. And because there's no face-to-face interaction, online banks often employ knowledgeable customer service reps who do a great job engaging with customers over the phone.

You might assume that you'll get the best interest rate on your money and customer experience by opening an account at a big-name bank. But before you go that route, consider the upside of using a smaller bank. You may not get access to as much complimentary swag, but if you're willing to forgo the free pens and notepads, you might walk away with a world of other benefits.

These savings accounts are FDIC insured and could earn you up to 19x your bank

Many people are missing out on guaranteed returns as their money languishes in a big bank savings account earning next to no interest. Our picks of the best online savings accounts can earn you more than 19x the national average savings account rate. Click here to uncover the best-in-class picks that landed a spot on our shortlist of the best savings accounts for 2022.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.