Why a High Credit Score Could Mean an Extra $50K in Your Lifetime

You may not think about your credit score all that often, but a high score can have a big positive financial impact on your life. In fact, bumping up your score from “fair” to “very good” can potentially save you $50,000 or more throughout your life.

The simple reason for this is that borrowers with high credit scores pose less risk to lenders. In exchange, lenders offer top-tier borrowers the lowest available interest rates.

While you might not think a few percentage points in interest here or there can amount to much, you might be surprised to see just how large the effect can be.

Here’s a look at how having a high credit score can translate to big savings. Also see the ideal credit score for each generation.

Biggest Savings: Home Mortgage

As your home mortgage is likely the biggest expense you’ll ever incur, it’s also the place where you can save the most money by having a high credit score.

Although a number of factors go into what mortgage rate you’ll receive — including the type of property you’re buying, how large your down payment is and where you live — here’s an example of how mortgage rates can vary based on your credit score, according to Zillow:

620 to 639: 8.136%

8.136% 640 to 659: 7.590%

7.590% 660 to 679: 7.160%

7.160% 680 to 699: 6.946%

6.946% 700 to 759: 6.769%

6.769% 760 to 850: 6.547%

While these may not seem like huge differences, when you plug in actual mortgage numbers, the amount you can save is astonishing. Imagine you have a $400,000 home loan. Here’s the difference in your monthly payment depending on your credit score:

620 credit score: $2,973

$2,973 760 credit score: $2,540

And here’s the difference in the total amount of interest you’ll pay over the life of a 30-year loan:

620 credit score: $670,387

$670,387 760 credit score: $515,124

As you can see from the calculations, bumping up your credit score from 620 to 760 could therefore result in monthly savings of $433. But even more significantly, this would translate to a total interest savings of $155,263 over the 30-year life of your mortgage.

Extra Savings: Auto Loans, Credit Cards, and Personal Loans

If you hold an auto loan, a credit card or a personal loan, you can save in a similar fashion if you improve your credit score, although not to the extent of your mortgage savings.

According to Experian, here were the average loan balances by type for Americans in 2022:

Auto Loan: $22,612

$22,612 Credit Cards: $5,910

$5,910 Personal Loans: $18,255

If you could lower your interest rate by just 2% for each of these loan types, your monthly payments would drop by an average of about $78 — about $935 per year.

What Are the Ranges of Credit Scores?

According to Equifax, here are the ranges of credit scores:

Excellent: 800-850

800-850 Very Good: 740-799

740-799 Good: 670-739

670-739 Fair: 580-669

580-669 Poor: 300-579

You may have seen or heard of the term “subprime” when it comes to interest rates. Borrowers with credit scores below 670 are generally considered subprime borrowers, meaning they’ll pay higher interest rates on all types of credit.

Your initial goal, if you’re looking to save money on interest, is to move out of the subprime category and into the prime category. However, your ultimate target should be achieving “top-tier” credit, which for most lenders means a credit score of at least 740.

How Can You Boost Your Score?

Boosting your credit score is actually fairly simple and straightforward: If you can make payments on time and avoid taking on significant debt, you’ll have a good score. Moving from a poor score to a good one, however, will usually take some time. Understanding how credit scores work can help point you in the right direction.

The biggest contributor to your credit score is your payment history. This most important factor comprises a whopping 35% of your entire score. If you can make at least the minimum required payment on all of your debts, this portion of your score will rise over time. If you’ve missed some payments in the past, however, it will take some time to counteract those negative marks in your credit history.

The next most important factor is the amount of debt you have, which is 30% of your score. Essentially, the more debt you can pay off, the higher your score will go.

The other credit score components — your credit mix, new accounts and the length of your credit history — collectively amount to just 35% of your score. The length of your credit score can only improve over time. However, you can score well in the other categories by limiting your amount of credit inquiries and showing lenders you can handle a variety of debt accounts, from auto loans and home mortgages to credit cards and more.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why a High Credit Score Could Mean an Extra $50K in Your Lifetime

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.