Why a Change to Reg BI Isn’t Happening Soon

The meme stock frenzy is one of the best things that could have happened to broker reps. Why is that you might ask? Because it probably just distracted the new leadership of the SEC for about a year. The meme stock frenzy has dominated headlines and become a Democratic cause, which means newly nominated SEC chief Gensler will likely be focusing on that immediately upon taking over. Bitcoin is another emerging issue given the huge run-up in prices and public focus. Reg BI is obviously very important, but may become second fiddle because of the other, more newsworthy issues.

FINSUM: This makes perfect sense. It seems likely that the SEC might not move as fast in Reg BI changes because of Robinhood/meem stocks. As evidence of this, look no further than Reg BI hawk Barbara Roper, who has recently been talking more about Robinhood.

