Why This $5.7 Million International ETF Buy Looks Like a Bet Against U.S. Market Concentration

Key Points

Gen-Wealth Partners bought 177,793 shares of CORO in the first quarter.

The estimated trade size was $5.72 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

The transaction accounted for a 1.8% change in 13F reportable AUM.

The new position places CORO outside the fund’s top five holdings, with 1.8% of AUM.

10 stocks we like better than BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF ›

On May 8, 2026, Gen-Wealth Partners Inc disclosed a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), acquiring 177,793 shares valued at an estimated $5.72 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a May 8, 2026, SEC filing, Gen-Wealth Partners Inc reported a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF, purchasing 177,793 shares. The estimated transaction value was $5.72 million, based on the average share price for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The quarter-end value of the holding matched the transaction value, reflecting no significant price movement during the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for Gen-Wealth Partners Inc, representing 1.8% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:SPYM: $17.87 million (5.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DYNF: $11.68 million (3.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IVE: $10.31 million (3.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IVW: $9.38 million (3.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IVV: $8.92 million (2.8% of AUM)



ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of May 8, 2026) $35.93 Yield 2.2% Net assets $3.8 billion

ETF snapshot

CORO offers an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on international country rotation strategies.

The ETF generates revenue primarily through management fees and fund-related charges, leveraging active asset allocation across global markets.

It targets institutional investors, financial advisors, and individuals seeking diversified exposure to international equities via a systematic rotation approach.

The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF provides investors with an actively managed solution for international equity exposure, emphasizing dynamic country allocation. The fund's strategy is designed to capitalize on shifting macroeconomic trends and market cycles across global regions. By employing a disciplined rotation methodology, the ETF aims to deliver enhanced risk-adjusted returns for clients seeking international diversification.

What this transaction means for investors

With this move, Gen-Wealth appears to be making a diversification play at a time when many investors are starting to worry that U.S. markets have become too concentrated around a handful of mega-cap tech names. CORO dynamically shifts exposure across international markets using mostly single-country ETFs, with current heavyweight allocations including Japan, Canada, the U.K., South Korea, and China. The actively managed fund has delivered strong results too, posting a 31.4% total return over the past year versus 24.9% for its benchmark index.



Meanwhile, international equities have lagged U.S. stocks for years, but that gap has started narrowing as valuations abroad remain cheaper and economic leadership rotates globally. CORO’s active approach also gives investors flexibility traditional international index funds often lack.



Still, investors should keep in mind that CORO’s net expense ratio sits at 0.55%, and country rotation strategies can underperform quickly if market leadership changes suddenly.

Should you buy stock in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,827!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,319,291!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 10, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.