Why 51job Stock Gained 19% in September

What happened

Shares of 51job (NASDAQ: JOBS) climbed 19% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Chinese job-hunting company's stock popped mid-month following news of an acquisition bid.

^SPX data by YCharts

51job published a press release on Sept. 17 announcing that DCP Capital Partners had approached the company with a preliminary, non-binding buyout offer. DCP's offer would see the company purchased at $79.05 per share and valued at roughly $5.3 billion.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

51job issued a follow-up press release on Sept. 21, stating that it had formed a special committee headed by board members Li-Lan Cheng and Eric He to evaluate DCP's offer and other potential strategic alternatives. The company then announced at the end of the month that the special committee had brought on an independent financial advisor and an independent legal counsel.

The steps taken suggest there's a very real chance that a buyout or some other significant deal will take place in the not-too-distant future, but investors should also keep in mind that an agreement between 51job and DCP is far from official.

Now what

51job stock has gained additional ground in October, with shares up roughly 2.5% in the month so far.

JOBS data by YCharts

The job search company's stock now trades in the $77 range -- or about 2.6% shy of DCP Capital's offered buyout price. It's possible that 51job may be able to secure a higher buyout price, or that the potential deal never advances beyond early planning stages. 51job's shares will likely continue to trade in their current range until details emerge about developments in the proposed acquisition deal.

10 stocks we like better than 51job

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and 51job wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends 51job. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.