Why a $5 Million New Position Signals Confidence in This Epilepsy Drug Pipeline

Key Points

B Group bought 67,500 shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the first quarter.

The quarter-end value of the new stake was $4.93 million.

Transaction value equates to 4% of B Group, Inc.’s reportable U.S. equity assets

The new position, while notable, places Bright Minds Biosciences outside the fund’s top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Bright Minds Biosciences ›

B Group, Inc. disclosed a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) in its May 15, 2026, SEC filing, acquiring 67,500 shares—an estimated $5.43 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing, B Group, Inc. initiated a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences, purchasing 67,500 shares. The estimated transaction value is $5.43 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The value of the stake at quarter-end was $4.93 million, a figure that includes both share purchases and movement in the company’s stock price during the period.

What else to know

This is a new position for B Group, Inc., representing roughly 4% of reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: ADMA: $28.90 million (21.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: PALI: $19.97 million (14.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: PRAX: $10.71 million (7.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: CLLS: $10.40 million (7.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: ZLAB: $8.48 million (6.3% of AUM)

As of Thursday, Bright Minds Biosciences shares were priced at $83.24, up nearly 175% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $83.24 Market Capitalization $815 million Net Income (TTM) ($19.8 million)

Company Snapshot

DRUG develops selective 5-HT receptor agonists targeting epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatric disorders, with a portfolio focused on 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A compounds.

The firm operates a pre-clinical biotechnology model, generating value through research collaborations and intellectual property development rather than product sales.

It targets patients with severe neurological and psychiatric conditions, collaborating with research institutions and healthcare partners to advance clinical applications.

Bright Minds Biosciences is a pre-clinical biotechnology company specializing in the development of next-generation serotonin-based therapeutics for neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions. The company leverages strategic collaborations with leading medical research institutions to accelerate innovation and expand its intellectual property portfolio. With a focus on high unmet medical needs, Bright Minds aims to establish a competitive edge through targeted drug development and scientific partnerships.

What this transaction means for investors

B Group is stepping into Bright Minds during a massive run higher, suggesting it sees additional upside tied to the company's drug pipeline (given the nature of pre-revenue biotechs). The company's most important asset remains BMB-101, a serotonin receptor agonist being developed for drug-resistant epilepsies. Management has been accelerating development efforts, with research and development spending climbing to C$18.7 million during the first six months of fiscal 2026, up from C$3.6 million a year earlier as clinical and preclinical programs advanced.



Just as important, Bright Minds ended March with roughly C$309.7 million in cash and cash equivalents after completing a January equity offering that raised about $175 million. That gives the company substantial resources to fund development without the near-term financing pressure that often weighs on early-stage biotech firms. For long-term investors, this is still a high-risk, high-reward story. The company has no commercial revenue and remains loss-making. But with a well-funded balance sheet and pipeline progress, there are reasons to be bullish.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adma Biologics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.