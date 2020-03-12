Why 4 of the Biggest U.S. Banks Now Trade Below Book Value

Investors are worried that the economic impact of the coronavirus will increase credit losses at the big banks at the same time that lower rates squeeze net interest margins. As result, four of the six biggest U.S. banks trade below their book values.

Most of the largest U.S. banks now trade below their tangible book value following the sharp selloff in the sector.

Among the six leading banks, only industry leader JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) trade above tangible book, which is a hard measure of shareholder equity that excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book has often been a floor under bank stocks.

Investors, however, are concerned that the economic impact of the coronavirus will increase credit losses at the same time that lower rates squeeze net interest margins. The plunge in the stock market is also putting a chill on merger activity, the market for initial public offerings, and bond financing. The uncertain impact of these factors is weighing heavily on the group.

Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), and Morgan Stanley (MS) all trade below their year-end 2019 tangible book values.

Citigroup, whose shares were off 10%, to $45.74, on Thursday, has the lowest valuation at around 65% of its tangible book value of about $70 a share.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs both trade around 80% of tangible book value. Morgan Stanley, whose shares were down almost 10%, at $33.28, on Thursday, had a tangible book value of $40 a share on Dec. 31. It expects a roughly 10% hit to its tangible book from its planned merger with E*Trade Financial (EFTC) but even factoring in that reduction, the stock trades below tangible book.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS), whose shares were off 6.6%, to $160.62, had a tangible book value of about $205 share at year-end 2019. Its shares topped $240 in January around the time of its investor dDay.

Wells Fargo, which a decade ago commanded the highest valuation in the group, now trades for 90% of book value. Its shares were off 8.7%, to $29.50, below tangible book of around $33.50 a share.

JPMorgan commands 1.5 times tangible book and Bank of America trades for 1.1 times tangible book. JPMorgan shares were off 4.7%, to $91.50, against a tangible book value of about $61 a share. Bank of America was off 5.7%, to $21.38, above its tangible book value of about $19.40 a share at year-end 2019.

Most of the banks have been generating low- to midteen returns on tangible book value, which argues for higher stock prices. But investors are taking little comfort in those historical returns in the current environment.

