Why 3D Systems Stock Zoomed Higher Today

One of the top tech companies on planet Earth is harnessing 3D printing technology, it seems. On that news, 3D printing stocks rose cautiously on Wednesday, including that of industry bellwether 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD). The company's shares notched a 2% gain, which bettered the just-under 0.4% rise of the S&P 500 index.

Citing "people with knowledge of the matter" as sources, Bloomberg on Wednesday morning published an article stating that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the company taking the 3D plunge. According to those sources, the tech giant is testing 3D printers in the manufacture of a steel chassis that will be used in some of its upcoming Apple Watch models.

The story did not name any particular 3D printer or printers, nor did it identify any manufacturers whose products Apple might be utilizing in the effort. 3D Systems would be an obvious candidate due to its relative longevity and prominence.

With its 3D printing experiment, Apple aims to streamline its supply chain. This should save costs in addition to helping the environment. Previously, such components were made by cutting them out of large metal slabs. 3D printing results in far less waste of this material.

As is its habit in such situations, Apple has not officially commented on the Bloomberg story. 3D Systems management has also not reacted to it.

While highly speculative, this prospect of Apple moving to 3D printing is an exciting one for anyone invested in that industry. Assuming the article is accurate and the tech company makes such products an integral part of its manufacturing profile, 3D stocks will almost certainly experience a resurgence.

