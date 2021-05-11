Why 3D Systems Stock Just Rocketed 24.5%

What happened

Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) stock are rocking 24.5% higher as of 11:15 a.m. EDT Tuesday, one day after the 3D printing machine maker reported blockbuster earnings for its fiscal first quarter of 2021.

Analysts had forecast that 3D would earn only $0.02 per share (pro forma) on sales of $136.6 million in the quarter. Instead, 3D reported $0.17 per share pro forma, and on sales of $146.1 million, beating on both the top and bottom lines.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

And this news only gets better. 3D Systems sales, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) grew 7.7% year over year, but if you exclude sales from businesses divested in 3D's restructuring, to focus on its core strengths, those core businesses grew revenue 16.6% -- twice as fast as the headline revenue growth.

Best of all? When calculated according GAAP, instead of pro forma, 3D Systems recorded net income of $0.36 per share for the quarter, twice its headline profit.

Now what

Management did not provide specific guidance on what investors should expect in Q2, or for the year. However, commenting on the results, 3D CEO Jeffrey Graves boasted that 3D's "combination of strong top line growth, profitability, and cash generation distinguishes us in our industry," and predicted that as time goes on, the company will approach its goal of "sustained double-digit revenue growth, 50% gross profit margins and 20% adjusted-EBITDA margins."

As for Wall Street's analysts, they're still predicting less than $579 million in sales, and only $0.21 per share in pro forma profits this year. Seeing as 3D just delivered 81% of those expected profits in just Q1 alone, though, I think it's a safe bet that 3D will beat those predictions.

10 stocks we like better than 3D Systems

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and 3D Systems wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends 3D Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.