Why 3D Systems Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of the technology stock 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) popped today after the company's stock received an upgrade from underperform to market perform by William Blair analyst Brian Drab.

3D Systems' stock jumped by as much as 12.7% today and was up by 6.5% as of 2:52 p.m. EST.

So what

Drab noted that 3D Systems' business is recovering well right now and the company's new management is moving in the right direction with its cost-cutting measures. Drab also said that he thinks the company will return to profitability next year.

Image source: Getty Images.

Ironically, the company's stock fell about 17% just two weeks ago when investors had a knee-jerk reaction to another investor note that Drab published, which questioned why 3D Systems' stock had rallied so strongly in October.

Clearly, investors are overreacting to both positive and negative sentiment coming from analysts. 3D Systems' stock has been very volatile this year, and even with today's gains the stock is still down 16.3% year to date.

Now what

In the company's third quarter, reported on Nov. 5, 3D Systems' revenue fell 13% year over year and its net loss widened from a loss of $16.8 million in the year-ago quarter to a loss of $72.9 million. While 3D Systems is trying to improve its balance sheet by divesting non-core assets and selling some of its software businesses, investors should still proceed cautiously with this company until it can prove that it's turning its business around.

10 stocks we like better than 3D Systems

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and 3D Systems wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends 3D Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.