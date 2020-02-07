Why 3D Systems' Stock Fell 10% Today

What happened

Shares of 3D printing systems specialist 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) fell as much as 10.3% on Friday before closing the day's trading at a loss of 9.6%. The company's president and CEO announced his retirement last night, a move that caught investors by surprise.

So what

CEO Vyomesh Joshi will retire as soon as 3D Systems' board of directors finds a suitable replacement. Even then, Joshi intends to stay connected to the company as a strategic adviser.

A 3D-printed statue. Image source: Anders Bylund.

Now what

Joshi was brought in as CEO in the spring of 2016. Presented as a visionary with three decades of relevant experience near the top of HP's (NYSE: HPQ) printing group, he was tasked with stabilizing a rickety financial structure with stalled sales growth and negative cash profits.

Now he's stepping out after four years at the helm, during which 3D Systems' sales continued to hold steady while free cash flows and EBITDA fell deeper into red ink. This poor performance can be partly pinned on weak industry trends in the 3D printing sector, since archrival Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) showed similar financial trends across Joshi's tenure.

In any case, 3D Systems struggled over the last four years, and its investors would have been much better off trusting their nest eggs to an index fund tracking the market as a whole. I'm not persuaded that Joshi's departure should trigger a 10% haircut for 3D Systems, but that's the market reaction.

10 stocks we like better than 3D Systems

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and 3D Systems wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends 3D Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.