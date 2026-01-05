Why a 39% Portfolio Bet on CyberArk Signals Confidence in a $1.3 Billion ARR Engine

Key Points

London-based Samson Rock Capital bought 22,983 shares of CyberArk in the fourth quarter for an estimated $11.06 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value increased by $9.14 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement.

The post-transaction stake was 52,983 CYBR shares valued at $23.63 million, representing 38.56% of reported fund assets.

On Monday, London-based Samson Rock Capital disclosed a buy of 22,983 shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR), an estimated $11.06 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a SEC filing released Monday, Samson Rock Capital LLP increased its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 22,983 shares, bringing its total holdings to 52,983 shares. The estimated value of shares acquired during the quarter was $11.06 million, based on the average closing price for the period. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $9.14 million, including the effect of price changes.

What Else to Know

The CYBR position now represents 38.56% of 13F reportable AUM as of December 31.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:CYBR: $23.63 million (38.56% of AUM)

NASDAQ:WBD: $22.34 million (36.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:EA: $15.32 million (25.04% of AUM)

As of Friday, CYBR shares were priced at $435.32, up 29.69% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 14.06 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Friday) $435.32 Market Capitalization $22.50 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.30 billion Net Income (TTM) ($226.92 million)

Company Snapshot

CyberArk Software Ltd. provides software-based security solutions, including privileged access management, endpoint privilege management, cloud entitlements management, and identity and access management services.

CyberArk serves enterprise customers across industries such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and government, with a global presence in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions.

The company’s offerings are delivered as both on-premises software and SaaS, supporting organizations in protecting critical assets against cyber threats.

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a leading provider of identity security and privileged access management solutions, supporting organizations in protecting critical assets against cyber threats. The company leverages a broad portfolio of software and SaaS offerings to address complex security needs for large enterprises globally. Its focus on innovation and comprehensive security platforms positions it as a key player in the infrastructure software segment.

What this transaction means for investors

Identity security has quietly become foundational infrastructure, and CyberArk is positioning itself as crucial for that shift. The company’s third-quarter results underline why. Total annual recurring revenue climbed 45% year over year to $1.34 billion, with subscription ARR up 57% and now accounting for 86% of the total. Revenue rose 43% to $342.8 million, while non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 19%, a sign the model is scaling even as the company invests heavily in product and sales. Net new ARR of $68 million was the strongest quarterly addition in its history.



It’s important to note that this fund runs an extremely concentrated book, with CyberArk now representing nearly 39% of reportable assets alongside just two other core holdings. That level of exposure suggests this isn’t a tactical trade but a structural view on where enterprise security budgets are headed, especially as machine identities and AI agents proliferate. Add in the proposed $25 billion acquisition by Palo Alto Networks, and the risk-reward looks asymmetric. For patient investors, CyberArk offers rare visibility into durable, subscription-led growth at scale.

Glossary

13F AUM: Assets under management reported by institutional investment managers on SEC Form 13F, covering certain U.S. securities.

Quarter-end position: The total value or number of shares held in an investment at the end of a fiscal quarter.

Trading activity: The buying or selling of securities within a portfolio during a specific period.

Stake: The ownership interest or proportion of shares held in a particular company by an investor or fund.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or performance compared to a benchmark or index over a given period.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Privileged access management: Security solutions that control and monitor access to critical systems by users with elevated permissions.

Endpoint privilege management: Tools that manage and restrict administrative rights on user devices to reduce security risks.

Cloud entitlements management: Processes and tools for controlling user permissions and access rights in cloud computing environments.

Identity and access management: Systems and policies for verifying user identities and controlling access to organizational resources.

Infrastructure software: Software that supports core IT operations, such as security, networking, and data management, within an organization.

