Why This $38 Million Hope Bancorp Buy Could Be a Bigger Bet on Bank Consolidation

Key Points

HoldCo Asset Management acquired 3,266,015 shares of Hope Bancorp last quarter; the estimated transaction value was $37.74 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end value of the Hope Bancorp position increased by $37.11 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movements.

Post-trade, HoldCo holds 6,262,187 Hope Bancorp shares valued at $69.95 million.

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On May 15, 2026, HoldCo Asset Management disclosed a buy of 3,266,015 Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) shares, an estimated $37.74 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, HoldCo Asset Management increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 3,266,015 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $37.74 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the Hope Bancorp stake rose by $37.11 million, a change reflecting both the share purchase and price appreciation.

What else to know

This buy brings Hope Bancorp to 5% of HoldCo Asset Management’s 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top three holdings following the filing: NASDAQ:FITB: $176.66 million (13.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:COLB: $156.98 million (11.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:EBC: $144.41 million (10.7% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Hope Bancorp were priced at $12.54, up 23% over the past year and slightly lagging the S&P 500, which is up about 28% instead.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $523.2 million Net income (TTM) $70 million Dividend yield 4.5% Price (as of Friday) $12.54

Company snapshot

Hope Bancorp offers a broad suite of banking products, including commercial and consumer loans, deposit accounts, trade finance, cash management, and wealth management services.

The firm generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending activities and fee-based services such as trade finance, cash management, and investment advisory.

It serves small and medium-sized businesses as well as individual customers, with a branch network across key U.S. metropolitan areas and specialized loan production offices.

Hope Bancorp is a regional bank holding company with a significant presence in major U.S. markets, focusing on commercial and consumer banking services. The company leverages its diverse product portfolio and extensive branch network to address the financial needs of both businesses and individuals.

What this transaction means for investors

This move is interesting because it comes as Hope Bancorp has spent the past year improving profitability while using acquisitions to expand its footprint. In the first quarter, net income climbed 40% year over year to $29.5 million, while pre-provision net revenue rose 43% to $46.6 million. Revenue growth was driven by stronger net interest income, expanding deposits, and benefits from the Territorial Bancorp acquisition completed last year.



Management is already looking to build on that momentum. CEO Kevin Kim highlighted the pending acquisition of SMBC MANUBANK's commercial banking unit, which Hope expects will strengthen earnings, expand relationships with middle-market businesses, and grow its core deposit base without issuing new shares.



There are encouraging signs beneath the surface, too. Criticized loans fell 28% from a year ago, deposits increased 9%, and the bank maintained capital ratios comfortably above regulatory requirements.



Ultimately, if management successfully integrates recent acquisitions and continues growing deposits while controlling credit losses, today's valuation could prove more attractive than the stock's modest 23% gain over the past year suggests (which is nevertheless still a bit higher than the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index’s own 21% gain in the same period).

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.