Why 360 DigiTech Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ: QFIN) jumped as much as 13% today after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings. As of 12:50 p.m. EDT, the stock was up 9%.

So what

Revenue in the fourth quarter increased 39% to 3.33 billion yuan ($511.5 million), which resulted in adjusted net income of 1.3 billion yuan ($201.1 million). The Chinese fintech company said loan origination volumes were 69 billion yuan, while loan facilitation volumes under its capital-light platform were 21.9 billion yuan. 360 DigiTech now has 162.6 million cumulative registered users, and the company's 90-day delinquency ratio was 1.48% at the end of 2020.

Image source: Getty Images.

"During the quarter, loans facilitated through our digital platform grew 29% year-on-year to reach 69.0 billion [yuan] despite some market uncertainties related to regulatory changes in the quarter," CEO Haisheng Wu said in a statement. "For the full year, total loan facilitation reached 246.8 billion [yuan], up 24% year-on-year, exceeding our upward revised guidance, despite the challenging macro environment early in the year and regulatory headwinds in the second half."

Now what

360 DigiTech is encouraged by the improving macroeconomic environment and believes that it can maintain stable growth as the regulatory landscape becomes clearer. The company's outlook calls for loan origination volume in 2021 to be in the range of 310 billion yuan to 330 billion yuan, which would represent growth of 26% to 34%.

"For 2021, we are expecting growth acceleration in our businesses," the chief executive added.

10 stocks we like better than 360 Finance Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and 360 Finance Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.