Why This $3.6 Million Bank Buy Looks Smart Amid a 35% Stock Run

Key Points

Leeward Investments bought 322,500 shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $3.58 million based on average pricing for the quarter.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $5.48 million, reflecting both additional shares and stock price movements.

The fund now holds 1,911,465 VLY shares valued at $22.33 million.

10 stocks we like better than Valley National Bancorp ›

On February 4, Leeward Investments disclosed a buy of 322,500 shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), an estimated $3.58 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a February 4 SEC filing, Leeward Investments increased its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 322,500 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated trade value was $3.58 million, calculated using the average share price for the quarter. At quarter end, the fund’s holding in Valley National Bancorp was valued at $22.33 million, a $5.48 million increase from the prior period.

What else to know

Valley National Bancorp now represents 1.13% of Leeward Investments.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: LITE: $42.12 million (2.1% of AUM)

NYSE: FHN: $39.97 million (2.0% of AUM)

NYSE: EHC: $35.45 million (1.8% of AUM)

NYSE: CLH: $33.99 million (1.7% of AUM)

NYSE: RRX: $32.63 million (1.7% of AUM)

As of February 4, shares of Valley National Bancorp were priced at $13.39, up 35.5% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 14% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.03 billion Net Income (TTM) $597.98 million Dividend Yield 3.29% Price (as of February 4) $13.39

Company snapshot

Valley National Bancorp offers commercial and consumer banking products, insurance, wealth management, investment services, and a range of deposit and loan products.

The company generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending and deposit activities, complemented by fee-based services in investment management and insurance.

It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and institutional clients across New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama.

Valley National Bancorp is a regional financial institution with a diversified suite of banking and financial services. The company leverages its broad branch network and comprehensive product offerings to maintain a strong presence in its core markets. Its focus on both traditional banking and specialized financial solutions provides a competitive edge in serving a wide range of client needs.

What this transaction means for investors

Valley National Bancorp closed 2025 with record quarterly earnings and a balance sheet that finally reflects the payoff from years of cleanup and repricing. In the fourth quarter, net income rose to $195.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, up sharply from $0.20 a year earlier, driven by a 12-basis-point sequential expansion in net interest margin to 3.17% and strong growth in core deposits.



That margin improvement wasn’t financial engineering. It came from a $1.0 billion increase in deposits, including nearly $500 million in non-interest-bearing balances, alongside a continued runoff of higher-cost brokered deposits. Loan growth remained disciplined too, with commercial real estate concentration edging lower even as total loans climbed to $50.1 billion.



More broadly, this position sits alongside larger holdings in industrials, healthcare, and infrastructure names, suggesting it’s less a high-beta bet and more a steady cash-flow compounder within a diversified book. For long-term investors, Valley’s story increasingly looks like one of normalized profitability, not recovery.

Should you buy stock in Valley National Bancorp right now?

Before you buy stock in Valley National Bancorp, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Valley National Bancorp wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $432,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lumentum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.