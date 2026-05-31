Why This $3 Million Plains GP Holdings Buy Could Signal Confidence in a $2.9 Billion Outlook

Key Points

Energy Income Partners added 120,765 shares of Plains GP Holdings last quarter, with an estimated transaction value of $2.64 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end value of the position rose by $48.44 million, reflecting both trading activity and price changes over the period.

Post-trade, the fund held 8,974,776 shares valued at $217.91 million.

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On May 15, 2026, Energy Income Partners disclosed a first-quarter buy of 120,765 shares of Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP), an estimated $2.64 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to the SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Energy Income Partners increased its stake in Plains GP Holdings by 120,765 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $2.64 million based on average closing prices for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $48.44 million, a figure that reflects both additional shares purchased and share price appreciation during the quarter.

What else to know

This was a buy; the position now represents 3.51% of Energy Income Partners, LLC’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:EPD: $519.59 million (8.4% of AUM) NYSE:ET: $486.50 million (7.8% of AUM) NYSE:MPLX: $294.34 million (4.7% of AUM) NYSE:KMI: $249.30 million (4.0% of AUM) NYSE:NFG: $243.34 million (3.9% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Plains GP Holdings were priced at $24.35, up 38% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 28% gain in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $45.26 billion Net Income (TTM) $196.00 million Dividend Yield 6.5% Price (as of Friday) $24.35

Company Snapshot

Plains GP Holdings operates crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, gathering systems, storage, and processing facilities across the United States and Canada.

The firm generates revenue primarily through fee-based transportation, storage, and logistics services for crude oil and NGLs, with additional income from terminalling, fractionation, and processing.

It serves oil and gas producers, refiners, and other midstream and downstream energy customers seeking reliable infrastructure and logistics solutions.

Plains GP Holdings is a leading midstream energy company specializing in the transportation, storage, and processing of crude oil and natural gas liquids across North America. The company leverages an extensive asset base, including thousands of miles of pipelines and significant storage capacity, to provide critical infrastructure services to the energy sector. Its fee-based business model and diverse customer base position it as a key logistics partner within the oil and gas value chain.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase comes at an interesting time for Plains, which entered this year with the momentum to raise its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance by $130 million to a midpoint of $2.88 billion, citing stronger oil market conditions and continued contributions from assets it plans to divest. In the firm’s latest earnings report, CEO Willie Chiang said global events have reinforced the importance of reliable energy infrastructure and argued the company is well-positioned as a key link between U.S. production and global demand.



The operating numbers support that optimism. First-quarter crude oil adjusted EBITDA increased 4% year over year to $582 million, helped by higher pipeline volumes and recent acquisitions. Total crude oil pipeline volumes climbed 10% to more than 10 million barrels per day. Plains also continues to generate cash while paying a distribution that currently yields about 7.5%. Management expects roughly $1.85 billion in adjusted free cash flow this year.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.