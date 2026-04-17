Why This $3 Million Buy in a 400-Bond ETF Highlights Long-Term Income Positioning

Key Points

Clark Asset Management bought 205,205 shares of BSCV in the first quarter, with an estimated trade value of $3.42 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end value of the BSCV position increased by $3.20 million, reflecting both trade activity and price movement.

The quarter-end stake stood at 974,950 shares valued at $16.05 million.

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On April 16, 2026, Clark Asset Management disclosed a buy of 205,205 shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV), with an estimated transaction value of $3.42 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated April 16, 2026, Clark Asset Management increased its position in the Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 205,205 shares. The estimated transaction value was $3.42 million, calculated using the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. At quarter’s end, the value of the stake had risen by $3.20 million, a figure reflecting both the share increase and changes in market price.

What else to know

This was a buy, raising the BSCV position to 1.51% of Clark Asset Management’s 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: VEA: $163.86 million (15.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VTV: $100.46 million (9.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VUG: $96.57 million (9.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VWO: $56.94 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VB: $43.23 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of April 15, 2026, BSCV shares were priced at $16.61, up 2% over the past year with an annualized yield of roughly 5%.

ETF overview

Metric Value Net assets $1.7 billion Yield 4.6% Price (as of market close April 15, 2026) $16.61 1-year total return 7%

ETF snapshot

BSCV’s investment strategy targets investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds maturing in 2031, aiming to track the Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond 2031 Index.

The portfolio is composed of a diversified sample of U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, using a sampling methodology and monthly rebalancing to approximate index performance.

The fund structure is an exchange-traded fund with a defined maturity date in December 2031.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF provides investors with targeted exposure to investment-grade corporate bonds that mature in 2031, offering a predictable maturity profile within a liquid ETF structure. Its strategy is designed for investors seeking to manage interest rate risk and cash flow by aligning bond maturities with specific investment horizons. The fund's competitive edge lies in its transparent, rules-based approach and monthly rebalancing, which help maintain alignment with the index and support consistent risk management.

What this transaction means for investors

Clark Asset Management made a handful of similar moves last quarter, suggesting this is another deliberate step in a multi-year bond ladder. That matters because it tells you Clark is prioritizing predictability over upside, extending duration gradually while locking in yields across maturities from 2027 through 2031.



Even after this purchase, the position represents only 1.51% of AUM, which is much smaller than core equity holdings like VEA at 15.4% and VTV at 9.4%. The aim is seemingly to layer fixed income on top of a solid equity foundation that includes both growth and value.



Meanwhile, BSCV comprises around 400 investment-grade corporate bonds and manages about $1.65 billion in assets. It offers a 4.68% SEC yield, as of Thursday, and has a very low expense ratio of just 0.10%. Plus, its duration is around 4.5 years, with a maturity set in 2031, which helps provide clarity on future income without taking on too much credit risk. In other words, it fits this strategy well.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Small-Cap ETF, and Vanguard Value ETF and is short shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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