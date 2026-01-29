Why a $3 Million Buy of This 2030 Bond ETF Looks Like a Laddered Income Play

Key Points

Howard Wealth Management purchased 158,863 shares of BSCU in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $2.69 million based on quarterly average prices.

The transaction accounted for 1.17% of reportable AUM.

Post-transaction, Howard reported holding 239,796 BSCU shares valued at $4.06 million.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On January 29, Howard Wealth Management disclosed a purchase of 158,863 shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU), with an estimated transaction value of $2.69 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 29, Howard Wealth Management acquired 158,863 additional shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU), with the estimated transaction value at $2.69 million based on the average closing share price over the quarter.

What else to know

The fund increased its BSCU stake, bringing it to 1.77% of 13F reportable AUM after the filing.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: VUG: $17.53 million (7.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VYM: $16.06 million (7.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AAPL: $8.79 million (3.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VB: $8.22 million (3.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: VIG: $5.95 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of January 29, BSCU shares were priced at $16.90, up 3% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.27 billion Yield 4.58% Price (as of January 29) $16.90 1-Year Total Return 8%

ETF snapshot

BSCU’s investment strategy targets U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2030, tracking a custom index through a sampling methodology.

Underlying holdings consist primarily of diversified corporate bonds with fixed maturities, providing exposure to the 2030 segment of the investment-grade credit market.

The fund structure is non-diversified and passively managed, with a focus on minimizing tracking error and maintaining a predictable maturity profile for investors.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF offers targeted exposure to investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2030, appealing to investors seeking defined maturity and predictable income. The fund's strategy leverages a rules-based index and a sampling approach to efficiently replicate the performance of the 2030 maturity segment. With a competitive yield and a sizable asset base, the ETF provides a transparent, cost-effective solution for investors managing fixed income ladders or seeking duration-specific credit exposure.

What this transaction means for investors

This move seemingly reinforces a very specific kind of discipline rather than a directional market call. Adding exposure to 2030-maturity investment-grade bonds fits cleanly into a portfolio already tilted toward diversified equity ETFs and dividend strategies, and it suggests an intent to lock in known cash flows without extending duration too aggressively.



The 2030 sleeve offers that balance. The ETF holds hundreds of investment-grade corporate bonds with an effective duration just under four years and a yield to maturity around the mid-4% range, giving investors visibility into income while limiting sensitivity to near-term rate shocks. With the fund scheduled to terminate in late 2030, capital return is not theoretical, it is structural. That matters for advisors building predictable ladders rather than chasing yield.



Zooming out, this purchase sits alongside other fixed-income and equity allocations rather than replacing them. That context matters. It looks less like a standalone bond bet and more like a rung added to a broader ladder that already spans growth, dividends, and shorter-duration exposures.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Small-Cap ETF, and Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.