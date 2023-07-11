Why 2U Stock Triumphed on Tuesday

What happened

Higher education solutions provider 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) had a fine trading session on Tuesday, with its stock sailing almost 9% higher. That was more than enough to beat the 0.7% rise of the S&P 500 index on what was generally a bullish day for the market. A new executive appointment was the key reason for the enthusiasm for the company.

So what

That morning, 2U announced that it had appointed a new chief product officer. This is Aaron McCullough, who will report directly to company CEO Chip Paucek.

It isn't easy to find a top-level executive with experience in the relatively limited next-generation digital education field, likely one factor in the very positive investor response Tuesday. Prior to being named to his new post at 2U, McCullough worked a nearly two-year stint at fellow education services provider Coursera.

According to his LinkedIn page, he was originally that company's vice president of product management before moving to vice president and general manager of its consumer operations.

The incoming CPO also has experience in other consumer-facing businesses. Among other positions, he was head of global product for Uber's Transit and Membership operations and also served as an executive at a division of Walmart.

Now what

In its press release on McCullough's appointment, 2U quoted Paucek as saying that the incoming executive will help "in fulfilling 2U's mission to eliminate the back row in education and deliver world-class learning outcomes at scale."

"We're confident that his leadership will help unlock value for learners and partners through platform innovation and content velocity," Paucek added.

10 stocks we like better than 2U

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and 2U wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 10, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends 2U, Uber Technologies, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.