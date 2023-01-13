Why 2U Stock Crushed the Market This Week

What happened

Next-generation education specialist 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) gave a master class on how to increase a stock's price this week. Over the course of the five trading days, the company's shares rose in excess of 15%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, trouncing the less than 3% increase of the S&P 500 index. Two developments were mainly responsible for that outperformance.

So what

The first was announced on Monday. 2U said that it has secured new financing, and will be refinancing its term loan, an important source of funds. Its maturity date has also been extended; it is now December 2026 instead of December 2024.

As for the new financing, this consists of $127 million of new capital from existing institutional shareholder Greenvale Capital. And the Berg Family Trust is providing $147 million in senior unsecured convertible notes with an interest rate of 4.5%. Those notes mature in 2030.

In its press release, 2U said that this package "is a testament to the strength of the business and its financial position."

Now what

The following day, 2U gave an encouraging illustration of how its capital is being deployed. The company announced that it has now graduated more than 50,000 learners through the online learning platforms of its university partners.

That's quite impressive for a business that is not quite 15 years old, and faces steady competition not only from traditional offline educational institutions but also from rival online operators.

10 stocks we like better than 2u

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and 2u wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends 2u. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.